Kargil Vijay Diwas motorbike rally flagged off from Udhampur

Udhampur: The motorcycle rally, commemorating the saga of bravery and sacrifice of the gallant soldiers of the Indian army in the Kargil war, was flagged off by Brig Ananjai Singh, Commander 87 Mountain Brigade from Udhampur on Thursday.
Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, GOC-in-C, Northern Command conveyed his best wishes to the rally for their remaining journey. The GOC-in-C in his message to the youth of Jammu & Kashmir urged them to draw inspiration from the sacrifice of the brave soldiers and scale new heights through self-belief and passion.
On July 18, this motorcycle rally was flagged off by Lt Gen BS Raju, Vice Chief of Army Staff from the National War Memorial at New Delhi. This rally moved from New Delhi and travelled along two axis; Delhi- Srinagar- Zojila- Kargil- Drass, and Delhi- Chandigarh- Rohtang- Leh- Drass.
The first group led by Brig A K Singh, Commander 39 Mountain Artillery Brigade reached Udhampur on July 20, 2022, via Ambala and Pathankot and will reach Drass on July 26, 2022. As a mark of respect, the rally paid their homage to the brave hearts at Udhampur in a solemn event.