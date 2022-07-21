Kargil Vijay Diwas motorbike rally flagged off from Udhampur

Udhampur: The motorcycle rally, commemorating the saga of bravery and sacrifice of the gallant soldiers of the Indian army in the Kargil war, was flagged off by Brig Ananjai Singh, Commander 87 Mountain Brigade from Udhampur on Thursday.

Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, GOC-in-C, Northern Command conveyed his best wishes to the rally for their remaining journey. The GOC-in-C in his message to the youth of Jammu & Kashmir urged them to draw inspiration from the sacrifice of the brave soldiers and scale new heights through self-belief and passion.