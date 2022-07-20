Kargil War commemorative motorcycle expedition to Drass reaches Udhampur

PRO Defence Lt Col Devender Anand, in an official statement, said, “The rally was flagged off by Lt Gen B S Raju, the Vice Chief of Army Staff from the National War Memorial, New Delhi on July 18, 22.

It halted at Pathankot and was flagged off from there on Wednesday. The Zojila Pass axis rally team passed through Kathua, Samba, Jammu, Nagrota and reached Udhampur.”

“The rally intends to spread the message of patriotism and boost the morale of the entire nation by highlighting the show of grit and determination portrayed by our brave soldiers, deployed in service of the nation,” he said.