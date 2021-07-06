Kashmir footballer joins Bengaluru FC to play in ISL

Srinagar: The current top football star of Kashmir, Danish Farooq, has joined the former Indian Super League (ISL) champions Bengaluru FC.

Danish who this season was playing in I-League for Real Kashmir FC joined Bangalore side on a two year contract.

Though it was likely that Danish would play in ISL in the upcoming season, he recently made it official by joining the side in Bangalore.

Danish is currently completing the mandatory quarantine period before joining the team’s bio secure bubble.

"I have formally joined Bengaluru FC to play in Indian Super League. It is a two-year contract," Danish said. “Currently I’m in seven-day isolation after which I would be officially entering the team’s bio secure bubble. The training with the rest of the team members would start only after that.”

Danish has become the third Kashmir footballer to sign for ISL. Before him, former footballers MehrajUd Din Wadoo and Ishfaq Ahmed played in the league.

A J&K Bank employee, Danish plays in the local football arena for J&K Bank FC. However in the I-League, he has been associated with Real Kashmir FC. Before that he had represented Lone Star Kashmir FC in the second division I League.

Bengaluru didn't witness a satisfying 2021 season and have been recruiting new faces in its side for the next season. Danish is part of that process and would be a new addition to Bengaluru FC attacking line-up.

"It was always a goal to find my way into ISL which is now the top league of the country. This aim has been fulfilled; now focus is on performing well and making a name for myself," he said.

On being part of the side led by Indian football team skipper Sunil Chetri, Danish said, "What can I say about him? Sunil Chetri is a living legend of Indian football and is still going great. His consistency level for both the country and the club has been phenomenal. I’m lucky to be associated with Bengaluru FC and get a chance to work and play alongside him. I will try to learn from him and will request him to guide me.”

Danish also thanked the J&K Bank management for letting him play in the biggest league of the country. "Without the support of J&K Bank, it would not have been possible for me to achieve my dream of playing in Indian Super League. J&K Bank has been a great force behind my success and I’m thankful to it,” he said.

The ISL 2021-22 is likely to be held from November 2021 to March 2022.