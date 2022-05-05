Kashmir Int’l Open Chess tournament to be held in July

Srinagar: The Kashmir Chess Club is going to conduct Kashmir International Open Chess Rating Tournament-2022 at Indoor Sports Hall Polo Ground, here in July.
The event would be held from July 2 to July 7-2022.
The event is going to be held in collaboration with All J&K Chess and under the aegis of the J&K Sports Council.
The registration and other details are available at www.aicf.in, www.alljkchess.com . The interested players have been asked to download broacher and other information there.
For details contact: - 09649260371, 09858855012, 09596332333.