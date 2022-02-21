Kashmir is ignited by Arif Khan's glory

Srinagar: Alpine skier Arif Khan may not be as famous as javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra today but he would soon be the king of winter sports in India, a star who will revolutionise the Kashmir story.

With him will change how the world looks at Kashmir. The first signs are already there -- there is an air of optimism among the youth who want to follow Arif's footsteps and bring glory to the country.