Kashmir Road MTB Cycling Championship on Aug 21

Srinagar: The 2nd edition of the Kashmir MTB Cycling championship will be held from Jamia Masjid gate Nowhatta to Nigeen, here on August 21.

The old city-based educational academy NITians Career Institute will be conducting the event and in it, 100 riders would be participating. The competition would be held in Under-16, senior and above 55 age group in male sections.

The entries for the event have been closed with more than 100 riders already registered for the event.