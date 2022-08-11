Kashmir Road MTB Cycling Championship on Aug 21

Srinagar: The 2nd edition of the Kashmir MTB Cycling championship will be held from Jamia Masjid gate Nowhatta to Nigeen, here on August 21.
The old city-based educational academy NITians Career Institute will be conducting the event and in it, 100 riders would be participating. The competition would be held in Under-16, senior and above 55 age group in male sections.
The entries for the event have been closed with more than 100 riders already registered for the event.
The championship would be sponsored by renowned business ventures of Shehr e Khaas, Shajee's Shah Jewelers and UR Jewelers. The event is supported by J&K Administration and J&K Tourism.