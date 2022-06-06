Kerala’s popular martial art Kalaripayattu gaining popularity in Kashmir

Panchkula (Haryana): Kerala’s popular martial art form Kalarippayattu has travelled all the way from the southernmost tip of India to the very top in the North to capture the hearts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Around 1,000 young girls and boys in 13 districts are training in the Kalarippayattu martial in J&K and among the very best have arrived for the Khelo India Youth Games 21 here in Panchkula (Haryana), aiming to grab at least a couple of medals, an official handout said.

They don’t have the advantage of traditional Kalari centres, though, which need to be constructed according to specifications of size and direction.

“It is not very difficult to attract kids to our sport,” Tasreen Sharma, who is looking after the J&K Kalari team here, says. “We simply tell them the truth, that Kalari has given birth to all the martial arts that they watch in movies. Right from karate to kung-fu to taekwondo. And that is enough to motivate them,” she laughs.