Sports

KHELO INDIA YOUTH GAMES | LG congratulates Adil for winning gold medal

KHELO INDIA YOUTH GAMES | LG congratulates Adil for winning gold medal
Srinagar-born cyclist bagged gold medal in 70-kilometre mass start event.Twitter/ @OfficeOfLGJandK
GK NEWS NETWORK

Srinagar: Giving J&K its second medal in the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games, cyclist Adil Altaf of Srinagar secured a gold medal on Saturday at Panchkula Haryana.

Adil had on Friday bagged a silver medal for J&K and so far is the only athlete from the J&K contingent to bag a medal in the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games.

Srinagar-born cyclist bagged gold medal in 70-kilometre mass start event.

Sidesh Patil of Maharashtra bagged silver while as Arshad Faridi of Delhi bagged bronze.

Earlier on Friday Adil had bagged a silver medal in a 30-kilometre event.

Mukesh Kaswan of Rajasthan with the timing of 38:38.63 finished first in the event while as Adil Altaf with the timing of 39:22.69 finished second.

Parma Ram of Rajasthan with the timing 39:48.32 finished third.

Lieutenant Governor J&K Manoj Sinha has congratulated Adil for winning medals in Khelo India Youth Games.

“Congratulations to Adil Altaf for a historic gold and a new record at Khelo India Youth Games. Cycling team of Jammu Kashmir scripted history by winning second runner trophy,” LG Manoj Sinha tweeted.

Related Stories

No stories found.
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com