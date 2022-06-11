KHELO INDIA YOUTH GAMES | LG congratulates Adil for winning gold medal

Srinagar: Giving J&K its second medal in the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games, cyclist Adil Altaf of Srinagar secured a gold medal on Saturday at Panchkula Haryana.
Adil had on Friday bagged a silver medal for J&K and so far is the only athlete from the J&K contingent to bag a medal in the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games.
Srinagar-born cyclist bagged gold medal in 70-kilometre mass start event.
Sidesh Patil of Maharashtra bagged silver while as Arshad Faridi of Delhi bagged bronze.
Earlier on Friday Adil had bagged a silver medal in a 30-kilometre event.
Mukesh Kaswan of Rajasthan with the timing of 38:38.63 finished first in the event while as Adil Altaf with the timing of 39:22.69 finished second.
Parma Ram of Rajasthan with the timing 39:48.32 finished third.
Lieutenant Governor J&K Manoj Sinha has congratulated Adil for winning medals in Khelo India Youth Games.
“Congratulations to Adil Altaf for a historic gold and a new record at Khelo India Youth Games. Cycling team of Jammu Kashmir scripted history by winning second runner trophy,” LG Manoj Sinha tweeted.