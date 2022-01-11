Khelo India Youth Games postponed

Srinagar: Amid surge in COVID positive cases across Country, Sports Authority of India has postponed Khelo India Youth Games 2021 that were scheduled to be held in Haryana.
In this regard Sports Authority of India issued circular to 25 Federations citing COVID as the reason for postponement.
“As per approval of competent authority, it is hereby conveyed that Khelo India Youth Games 2021 scheduled to be held in Haryana from Febuary 5 to 12 has been postponed ,” SAI letter reads.
“It may be noted that once COVID-19 pandemic situation in India gets im Control, suitable date for the game will be finalised in consultation with the stakeholder’s ,” it added.