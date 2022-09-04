Khonmoh qualifies for quarterfinals

Srinagar: In their opening match, Boys Higher Secondary Khonmoh defeated SMI Parraypora by a score of 4 to 2.

In the second game, which was very close throughout, BHSS Khonmoh upset SP Higher Secondary School by a score of 2 to 1 to advance to the tournament's quarterfinals. Khonmoh's Arbaz and Ahsan have both scored three goals so far in the competition.

On September 5, a quarterfinal game will be played against BHSS Hazratbal.