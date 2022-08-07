Kishtwar Carrom Board Competition concludes

Srinagar: On Sunday, the 15-day Kishtwar Carrom Board Competition organised by the Indian Army came to an end.

As per the statement, the aim of the event was communal harmony and to inculcate sportsman spirit amongst the students. The event generated immense enthusiasm among the participants wherein 180 players from various Schools, Colleges and Institutes of District Kishtwar participated in the competition.

The competition was conducted in four categories namely under fourteen, under seventeen, under nineteen and open category for boys and girls respectively.