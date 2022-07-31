Kishtwar Sports Federation calls on LG

Srinagar: A delegation of Kishtwar Sports Federation today called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhawan.
The delegation led by Sh Sunil Sharma, former Minister, submitted a memorandum of demands pertaining to affiliation of the Federation with J&K Cricket Association, establishment of Mega Sports Stadium, allocation of funds under DGP’s Public Welfare Fund Scheme for holding sports events, besides other concerning issues.
The members of the delegation also informed the Lt Governor about the sports activities being organized by the federation for spreading awareness against drug abuse and promoting communal harmony and brotherhood.
The Lt Governor, while interacting with the members of the delegation, said that the UT government is committed to create a robust sports culture among the youth.
The Lt Governor assured the delegation to address the genuine issues and demands projected during the interaction.
Later, Jain Kamal, senior journalist, editor and former Jury member of the Central Board of Film Certification also called on the Lt Governor and briefed him about the upcoming literature and artworks on which he has been working for many years.