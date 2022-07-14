Kohli, Bumrah rested from West Indies T20s; Ashwin returns

New Delhi: Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah were on Thursday rested from the five T20Is against the West Indies, to be played in the Caribbean and the United States from July 29.

K L Rahul, who recently underwent surgery for a sports hernia, and Kuldeep Yadav were picked in the 18-man squad subject to fitness. Kuldeep had suffered a hand injury in the home series against South Africa in June.

Ravichandran Ashwin also made a comeback to the T20 squad, having played his last T20 in November last year.