KU inter-college football tournament kicks off

Srinagar: An Intercollege football tournament organised by Kashmir University’s Directorate of Physical Education and Sports DPES) kicked off Monday at Synthetic Turf Ground, TRC, Srinagar.

The opening match was played between GDC Beerwah and IITM Hyderpora wherein the former defeated IITM by 3 goals to 1. For GDC Beerwah, Amir scored 2 goals while Huzain scored 1 goal. Haseeb, on the other hand, managed to score 1 goal for IITM Hyderpora.

In the second game, SSM college defeated GDC Sopore by 2 goals to 1. Numaan and Shayaan scored 1 goal each for SSM college while Murad scored 1 goal for GDC Sopore.