KU organises annual inter-college road race

Srinagar: Directorate of Physical Education & Sports (DPES), the University of Kashmir on Friday organised the annual inter-college road race (Men).

The event saw an overwhelming and active participation of more than 100 athletes from 23 affiliated colleges of the University.

Registrar Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir flagged off the race from The Lalit Palace. The race culminated at KU's Rumi Gate.

Congratulating the participants for passion for sports activities, Dr Nisar said the University is taking all possible measures to facilitate greater participation of students from the university and its affiliated colleges in all forthcoming sports activities being organised by the DPES.