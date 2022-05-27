KU organises annual inter-college road race

Srinagar: Directorate of Physical Education & Sports (DPES), the University of Kashmir on Friday organised the annual inter-college road race (Men).
The event saw an overwhelming and active participation of more than 100 athletes from 23 affiliated colleges of the University.
Registrar Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir flagged off the race from The Lalit Palace. The race culminated at KU's Rumi Gate.
Congratulating the participants for passion for sports activities, Dr Nisar said the University is taking all possible measures to facilitate greater participation of students from the university and its affiliated colleges in all forthcoming sports activities being organised by the DPES.
He also assured the athletes of every possible support in terms of coaching and augmentation of their skills and performance.
Gulbadan of Government Degree College Ganderbal bagged the first position while Fida Hussain of SAM College Budgam and Suhail Nisar Shah of Islamia College clinched the second and third positions, respectively.
The medal distribution ceremony was held at the DPES, where Dean Students Welfare Prof Raies A Qadri and Director DPES Prof Showkat Ahmad Shah felicitated the winners.