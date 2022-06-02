KU organises inter-college cycle race
Srinagar: Kashmir University’s Directorate of Physical Education and Sports (DPES) on Thursday organised an inter-college cycle race (men) on the eve of 5th World Bicycle Day.
As per the statement, the event, flagged off by Director DPES Prof Showkat Ahmad Shah, witnessed an overwhelming participation of 55 cyclists from 14 affiliated colleges of the University. The race started from Sonawar and culminated at KU’s Rumi Gate.
Prof Showket said the race was organised to raise awareness about the benefits of cycling on the physical and mental well-being of people and also to promote cycling culture at the University of Kashmir.
He urged the students to make use of bicycles more than bikes and cars to attain good physical fitness.
Later, a medal distribution ceremony was held at DPES KU, where Provost (Boys) Prof Aejaz Muhammad Sheikh highlighted the importance of cycling.
MoinNabi of Gandhi Memorial College Srinagar clinched gold by clocking a time of 25:30, while Mohammad AkibGanie of GDC Sopore and Javaid Bashir Dar of GDC Magam bagged silver and bronze respectively by clocking a time of 28:07 and 28:28.
DrSurjeet Singh conducted proceedings of the ceremony and also delivered a vote of thanks.