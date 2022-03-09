KU VC flags off girl students contingent for snow skiing course

Srinagar: A contingent of girl students from University of Kashmir and its affiliated colleges was flagged off for a skiing course in Gulmarg as part of the varsity’s celebrations related to commemoration of the International Women’s Day.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Talat Ahmad flagged off the contingent for the two-week course, organised by the university’s Directorate of Physical Education and Sports (DPES).
KU Registrar Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir and Director DPES Prof Showket A Shah were also present at the flag-off ceremony.
Prof Talat interacted with the girl student contingent and wished them best for the course, where they shall be taught the basics and advanced skills of snow skiing.
Prof Talat said it is important for the university to ensure active and equal participation of girl students in various sports activities, including adventure sports events held outside the university.
In his address, Dr Nisar said the university shall provide full opportunity to its girl students to join various sports programmes held within and outside the university.
Earlier, Prof Shah apprised the Vice-Chancellor about the course components and highlighted the achievements of the Directorate.
Assistant Director DPES Dr Nadeem Dar and Assistant Professor Dr Surjeet were also present on the occasion. Dr Surjeet Kour, Sports Assistant, is accompanying the girl student contingent as tour manager.