KU VC flags off student contingent for Gulmarg skiing course

Srinagar: Vice Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Talat Ahmad on Monday flagged off a contingent of 20 boys for a snow skiing course in Gulmarg.
The student contingent comprises students from various university departments as well as the varsity’s affiliated colleges.
The two-week course has been organised by the university’s Directorate of Physical Education and Sports (DPES).
The Vice-Chancellor interacted with the students at the flag-off ceremony and urged them to do their best to learn about the required set of skills for snow skiing.
He said adventure sports activities provide an opportunity to young students to learn from experts in the field and to maintain a healthy physique.
Dean Academic Affairs Prof Farooq Masoodi and Registrar Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir, who were guests of honour on the occasion, appreciated the DPES for organising indoor and outdoor sports activities for the student community.
They said such sports activities are the need of the hour especially in view of disruptions caused by the Covid19 pandemic which caused a lot of distress to the student community.
Director DPES Prof Showket Ahmad Shah delivered the welcome address and highlighted the objectives of the skiing course.
Assistant Director DPES Nadeem Ahmad Dar and other officials of the Directorate were present on the occasion.
Dr Surjeet Singh, Assistant Professor is accompanying the contingent as manager.