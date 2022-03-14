KU VC flags off student contingent for Gulmarg skiing course

Srinagar: Vice Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Talat Ahmad on Monday flagged off a contingent of 20 boys for a snow skiing course in Gulmarg.

The student contingent comprises students from various university departments as well as the varsity’s affiliated colleges.

The two-week course has been organised by the university’s Directorate of Physical Education and Sports (DPES).

The Vice-Chancellor interacted with the students at the flag-off ceremony and urged them to do their best to learn about the required set of skills for snow skiing.