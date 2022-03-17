KU VC visits Gulmarg, interacts with skiing course participants

Srinagar: Vice-Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Talat Ahmad on Thursday visited the ski resort of Gulmarg to interact with the student participants of two skiing programmes that are presently underway.
As per the statement, flanked by top varsity officers and officials, the Vice-Chancellor had a detailed interaction with the participants, both girls and boys, and sought their feedback about the training being imparted to them, in basic, intermediary and advanced categories.
Two snow skiing courses for university and college student contingents have been organised by the KU’s Directorate of Physical Education and Sports (DPES).
Prof Talat urged the students to actively participate in various sports activities and assured them that the university will address all issues related to infrastructure, accommodation and other logistical requirements for their comfortable stay at Gulmarg in future.
He said the University can utilise its own infrastructure and facilities available at its Gulmarg Observatory, after necessary upgradation, for the accommodation of its students and researchers who participate in various academic and research activities, as well as for summer and winter sports events being organised by the University in Gulmarg.
Prof Talat said Kashmir has great potential for sports events of the national and international level and students must lead to send a message in the society about the importance of sports for the people’s wellbeing.
Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir also spoke on the occasion and reiterated the University’s commitment to boost its sports infrastructure for more students to come in and join the sports events.