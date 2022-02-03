Kulgam to host Winter Tourism adventurous activities

Kulgam: With an aim to promote winter tourism activities in unexplored scenic places, destinations of the district and to boost the tourism sector in Kulgam, the district Administration is going to organize various winter activities including trekking expeditions, adventure camps in the coming days in the district.
This was revealed during a meeting held under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat.
During the meeting, threadbare discussions were held about the routes, spots and areas where these activities shall be carried out within the set and foolproof devised activity plan.
The DC directed the officers to put in place all requisite arrangements at all places where these winter activities will be carried out.
It was decided that these activities will be carried out in areas of Aharbal, Chiranbal, Gurwatan, Pachanpatri, Nandimarg-Zajimarg, Badibehak and in other feasible areas.
The meeting among others was attended by ADC, CEO-ADA, CPO, ACR, DFO, TO and other officers.