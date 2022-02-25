Kupwara pacer Basit to train at MRF Pace Academy

Kupwara: Basit Bashir Lone, an emerging fast bowler from Kupwara has been selected to train at MRF pace academy Chennai.
Basit has represented Jammu and Kashmir U16 at the national level in 2016.
He represented the same side at the U19 level for three consecutive years in 2020, 2021 and 2022.
Basit’s dream came true after being selected in the recent trials held in Chennai. He is all set to join the academy on the 27th of this month where he will be trained by one of the greats of cricket and former Australian bowler Glenn McGrath.
“Each year hundreds of budding cricketers take part in the trials being held in Chennai and only a few get selected. I feel proud and lucky to get coaching from one of the greatest bowlers, Glenn McGrath of Australia,” an overwhelmed Basit told Greater Kashmir.
“I will undergo coaching for one and a half months at the academy during which I will be provided all boarding and lodging free,” he added.
Basit who happens to be the lone bowler selected from Jammu and Kashmir was instrumental last year while taking two five-wicket hauls at the U19 level. He aspires to represent India at the International level and said that undergoing coaching at MRF Pace Academy would help him to achieve his goal.
Basit’s parents are happy about his selection at MRF Pace Academy back home. They want him to represent India at the International level.