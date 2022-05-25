KU’s North Campus organises Cross Country Race

Director, North Campus, University of Kashmir, Prof Parvez Ahmed felicitated the participants and urged them to take part in co-curricular activities.

Jazlan Ashraf of IMBA 2nd semester bagged the first position while Rifat Fayaz of IMBA 9th semester and Shahid Mushtaq Malik of IMBA 3rd semester bagged 2nd and 3rd positions respectively. Also, Adeeba Nisar of IMBA 9th semester was the first among the girls to complete the Cross Country Run.