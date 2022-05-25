KU’s North Campus organises Cross Country Race

Srinagar: Kashmir University’s North Campus on Tuesday, organised Cross Country Race from UN Office Sonawar to Nehru Park via Shankaracharya Hill, Srinagar.
The race was flagged off on Tuesday morning by Registrar, University of Kashmir, Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir in presence of Director, North Campus, University of Kashmir, Prof.Parvez Ahmed. Around 80 students of the Department of Management Studies participated in the Cross Country Run.
Director, North Campus, University of Kashmir, Prof Parvez Ahmed felicitated the participants and urged them to take part in co-curricular activities.
Jazlan Ashraf of IMBA 2nd semester bagged the first position while Rifat Fayaz of IMBA 9th semester and Shahid Mushtaq Malik of IMBA 3rd semester bagged 2nd and 3rd positions respectively. Also, Adeeba Nisar of IMBA 9th semester was the first among the girls to complete the Cross Country Run.
The prize distribution ceremony for the event was held at the culmination of the race during which Director, North Campus, University of Kashmir, Prof Parvez Ahmed awarded trophies to winners and participation certificates to all the students who participated in the Cross Country Run.