KU’s snow skiing course concludes in Gulmarg

Srinagar: A snow skiing course for girl students of the University of Kashmir and its affiliated colleges concluded at Gulmarg on Sunday.

The course was organised by the varsity’s Directorate of Physical Education and Sports (DPES) from March 7-19.

Prof G M Sangmi, Dean Colleges KU, who was the chief guest at the valedictory ceremony, congratulated the DPES Director Prof Showket A Shah and his team of officials for their proactive role in organising various sports events within and outside the university.