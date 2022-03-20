KU’s snow skiing course concludes in Gulmarg

Srinagar: A snow skiing course for girl students of the University of Kashmir and its affiliated colleges concluded at Gulmarg on Sunday.
The course was organised by the varsity’s Directorate of Physical Education and Sports (DPES) from March 7-19.
Prof G M Sangmi, Dean Colleges KU, who was the chief guest at the valedictory ceremony, congratulated the DPES Director Prof Showket A Shah and his team of officials for their proactive role in organising various sports events within and outside the university.
In his welcome address, Prof Showket highlighted the efforts of the Directorate in promoting adventure sports activities.
He interacted with the girl students while thanking his team including Surjeet Kour who accompanied the contingent as manager and Ghulam Nabi Reshi from the Department of Youth Services and Sports who imparted training to the participants.
Dr Javid-ul-Rehman, Assistant Director of Tourism was guest of honour on the occasion.
The girl students expressed their satisfaction over the training imparted to them and also over the logistical arrangements being made for them by the Directorate in Gulmarg.