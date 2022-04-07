LG attends National Health Festival at Jammu to honour specially-abled sportspersons

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today attended the National Health Festival for Divyangjan, organized by Special Olympics Bharat J&K, to honour specially-abled sportspersons at the Jammu University.

The programme is being organized on World Health Day in connection with "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" in 75 cities of India marking the 75 years of independence, by Special Olympics Bharat, a sports organization accredited with the International Federation of Sports.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor saluted the dedication and spirit of the special athletes. He observed that a good beginning has been made in the UT through a new Sports Policy, which focuses on sporting facilities and welfare of specially-abled.