LG interacts with members of J&K’s first women cycling club

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today interacted with members of women cycling club, ‘Women Do Ride’ of J&K, at the Raj Bhavan.

The Lt Governor congratulated the members of the first women cycling club led by Payal Jain.

He appreciated the efforts of first women cyclist group of J&K in inspiring positivity in society, gender equality, women empowerment, skill-sharing & invaluable contribution to social development of the country.