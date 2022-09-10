LG Manoj Sinha attends PGTI’s J&K Open 2022 Golf Tournament finals at Jammu

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today attended the finals of the second edition of the “J&K Open 2022” Golf Tournament at Jammu Tawi Golf Course, Sidhra.

Organised by Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) and presented by J&K Tourism, the tournament, with a prize purse of Rs. 40 lakh, has brought together National and International Golfers for the first time in the region, marking their debut in Jammu’s Golfing circle.

The tournament is part of J&K Tourism’s unique initiative of promoting golf tourism in the region.