LG ROLLING TROPHY-2022 | Selection trials held in Ganderbal

Selection trials will be held in two phases, with 70 cricket-knowledgeable players participating in phase-I at the respective venues. On Wednesday, the final selection trails in both Zones will be completed.

According to an official, the players participated enthusiastically, and selection trials are being held to give the players ample opportunity to hone and groom their hidden talent in the discipline of cricket.

Officials said that in an endeavor to promote sports and to follow the guidelines issued by the Department of Youth Services & Sports J&K, regarding the LG Rolling Trophy Cup -2022 the selection trails are in full swing in the District presently under the directions of the DYSSO Ganderbal Sheikh Shafqat Iqbal.