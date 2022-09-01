LG ROLLING TROPHY | Thousands participate in selection trials across J&K

Srinagar: A massive sports festival is being organised by the Department of Youth Services and Sports and Mission Youth J&K in each of the twenty Jammu and Kashmir UT districts.

Youth between the ages of 19 and 35 are competing in the first-ever cricket sporting event.

At the district level, the top three positions will each receive a cash prize of Rs. 50000, Rs. 25000, and Rs. 10,000, while the man of the series and the man of the match will receive cash awards of Rs. 10,000 and Rs1,000, respectively.