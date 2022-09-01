LG ROLLING TROPHY | Thousands participate in selection trials across J&K

Srinagar: A massive sports festival is being organised by the Department of Youth Services and Sports and Mission Youth J&K in each of the twenty Jammu and Kashmir UT districts.
Youth between the ages of 19 and 35 are competing in the first-ever cricket sporting event.
At the district level, the top three positions will each receive a cash prize of Rs. 50000, Rs. 25000, and Rs. 10,000, while the man of the series and the man of the match will receive cash awards of Rs. 10,000 and Rs1,000, respectively.
Cash prizes for the top three positions at the inter-district UT level have been fixed at Rs. 1 lakh, Rs. 75000, and Rs. 50000, respectively.
Man of the series and Man of the match title winners shall get a chance to win cash prizes of Rs 50000 and 2500 respectively.
A huge number of 20 thousand three hundred and 54 registered applicants have gone through the process of selection trials across all the 186 sports zones of the UT and the process is still on.
The district-level competitions of the tourney will be held between the zonal level selected teams. Under the third and last leg of the trophy, the competitions will be held between the teams of all the 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir.