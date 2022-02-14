LG Sinha felicitates young Chess Champion Arushi Kotwal

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today felicitated young Chess Champion Arushi Kotwal at Raj Bhavan.
The Lt Governor congratulated Kotwal for bringing laurels to Jammu and Kashmir by winning several national and international awards in Chess.
Arushi Kotwal who aspires to be a Grand Master was recently conferred with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar for her achievements in Chess Championships.
While interacting with Kotwal, the Lt Governor gave his best wishes for her upcoming Chess competitions and assured her all possible assistance from the Sports department of the UT administration.
Arushi was accompanied by her father and her sister. She hails from Bhaderwah area of District Doda.
Later, Muhammad Rafiq Balote, BDC Chairperson, Uri also called on the Lt Governor and projected various issues pertaining to the development of tourists sites in Uri area.
While interacting with the BDC Chairperson, the Lt Governor said that the UT Government is giving a dedicated focus on exploring full potential of J&K’s tourism by developing various tourist circuits and identifying new, unexplored tourist spots.
The Lt Governor assured that the issues projected during the interaction would be taken up for consideration.