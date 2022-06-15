LG Sinha meets Para Athlete Irfan Mir

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today met Para Athlete and sportsperson, Irfan Ahmad Mir from Pulwama, at the Raj Bhavan.

During the interaction, Irfan Mir discussed with the Lt Governor various matters pertaining to the promotion and development of sports facilities for specially-abled sportspersons and athletes in J&K UT.

Irfan Mir, despite being visually impaired, had scaled Siachen Glacier, along with a team of seven other specially-abled persons and was mentioned by Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his “Mann Ki Baat” radio programme.