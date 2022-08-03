LG Sinha to inaugurate refurbished Bakshi Stadium on August 5

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will inaugurate the refurbished Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar on August 5 (Friday).

On Friday, a football exhibition game will be played to celebrate the stadium’s opening to athletes. Top J&K football players will compete in the game.

The event is anticipated to include participation from J&K Sports Council trainee athletes, and the game is anticipated to be played under lights.

For this purpose J&K Sports Council has been making preparations and have been busy in finalising the arrangements.

The Council along with the Department of Youth Services and Sports have collaborated for the event and there are expectations that around 20000 spectators will witness the inauguration ceremony.