LG Sinha to inaugurate refurbished Bakshi Stadium on August 5

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will inaugurate the refurbished Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar on August 5 (Friday).
On Friday, a football exhibition game will be played to celebrate the stadium’s opening to athletes. Top J&K football players will compete in the game.
The event is anticipated to include participation from J&K Sports Council trainee athletes, and the game is anticipated to be played under lights.
For this purpose J&K Sports Council has been making preparations and have been busy in finalising the arrangements.
The Council along with the Department of Youth Services and Sports have collaborated for the event and there are expectations that around 20000 spectators will witness the inauguration ceremony.
The work for the upgradation of Bakshi Stadium Srinagar had started in 2017 under a centrally sponsored scheme. The upgradation work was entrusted to the National Projects Construction Corporation.
Bakshi Stadium is one of the major Stadiums in J&K and Country with a capacity of around 45000 seats. It has hosted some of the high profile football matches and events held in J&K.
The stadium football turf and outfield has been upgraded as per norms of FIFA with the facility of night sports. It has also undergone massive renovation with execution of several upgradation works at an estimated cost of Rs 40.85 crore.