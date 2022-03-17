Liverpool beat Arsenal 2-0 to reignite Premier League race

Liverpool now has 69 points, one behind Manchester City, which slipped up with a 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace on Monday.

If Liverpool can win its remaining nine matches, including against City on April 10, the Reds will win the league.

Of course we have momentum, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said. But momentum is the most fragile flower on the planet.

His team is trying to reclaim the Premier League title from City, which lifted the trophy last season. Liverpool won it in 2020, its 19th league title overall.

Liverpool left back Andy Robertson predicted the title race could go down to the wire.