Bandipora: After being nominated for the Padma Shri award in the sports category, Faisal Ali Dar alias Master Fasil visibly elated with the recognition on Wednesday said there is a long way to go still for him.

Faisal is a martial art coach, he began the journey back in 2003 after he came up with an academy to train youth across this northern district of Bandipora. “Creating a culture of sports was a challenge, though I have succeeded much in changing the reserved mindset, there is still a long way to go,” Faisal told the Greater Kashmir.