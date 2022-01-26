Bandipora: After being nominated for the Padma Shri award in the sports category, Faisal Ali Dar alias Master Fasil visibly elated with the recognition on Wednesday said there is a long way to go still for him.
Faisal is a martial art coach, he began the journey back in 2003 after he came up with an academy to train youth across this northern district of Bandipora. “Creating a culture of sports was a challenge, though I have succeeded much in changing the reserved mindset, there is still a long way to go,” Faisal told the Greater Kashmir.
Faisal who is widely built has toiled hard to earn recognition through his students who over time to time brought laurels home in different games the world over.
He also credits his accomplishment to his coach, family, students, and all those who remained firm and shoulder to shoulder with Faisal’s career choice.
“There is so much to share about the struggles in life,” he said.
Faisal has even done small menial jobs to keep himself going ahead in life. Even the first academy where he trained children in martial arts and Wushu ran from a tin shed in one of the unused corners of sports stadium Bandipora.
Faisal shares, “In 2003, I went ahead with the journey to introduce martial arts in my home town as I have myself remained a martial artist. I was looking to introduce it somehow here as well though the culture and knowledge about the sports weren’t there, and it took 7 to 8 years to introduce the culture here.”
“Eventually I succeeded and many aspiring youngsters joined to train as martial artists. Later, I felt the need to introduce other sports as well,” Faisal said.
There have been lots of struggles in the journey for Faisal, but to dominate them all was “the culture for sports” which was lacking. “People or parents would not respect the sports and would take it for granted and much as a time pass, entertainment or fun,” Ali said.
He said, “to channelize that thought and converting it to professionalism and making students and parents understand the track towards getting state and national championships was a challenge.”
Faisal added he has progressed and up to some level succeeded in changing that though, which for him “is the greatest achievement in his career as a culture for sports has been created.”
Eventually, Faisal was able to break the barriers and according to him, “Ali’s sports academy” has 19 subunits in at least 9 district’s across J&K where around 13000 aspiring athletes are being trained in around 18 different sports with a nominal fee of rupees 50 per student every month.
“We charge the nominal fee so that the certified instructors in these units get the pocket money and the larger goal is to make children physically fit and to keep them away from bad habits like drugs,” Faisal said.