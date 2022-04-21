Manchester United appoint Erik ten Hag as team manager

London: Erik ten Hag will be the new manager of Manchester United, subject to work visa requirements, from the end of this season until June 2025, with the option to extend for a further year, the club confirmed in a statement on Thursday.

Ten Hag will leave his job at Ajax at the end of the season to become United’s fifth permanent manager since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

The Dutchman’s appointment has been expected for some time since media reports revealed a month ago that he had been interviewed for the job. United confirmed the news in a statement on Thursday.