Manchester United unsure about Cristiano Ronaldo’s participation in pre-season tour

London: Manchester United are unsure whether star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo will accompany the team on Friday for their pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia.

According to a report published in Sky Sports, the 37-year-old has not reported back to training at Carrington, citing family reasons, which the club have accepted.

Ronaldo's absence comes amid informing United he wants to leave Old Trafford this summer if a suitable offer arrives. The report suggested that Ronaldo was due to re-join his teammates on Monday, but has instead been keeping fit at Portugal's training base - Cidade do Futebol -- for the past few days.