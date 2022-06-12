Mateen impresses England team with his bowling

Srinagar: It has been a dream come true for Kashmir cricketer Mateen Teli to rub shoulders with his cricketing heroes James Anderson and Stuart Broad when the England Test team travelled to Nottingham for the second Test against New Zealand.

The pictures of Mateen Teli who has been based in Nottingham for the last four years or so, have gone viral in Kashmir with the Sopore-born cricketer training alongside some of the legends of the game.

The England Test team that currently is busy in the second Test at Trent Bridge against New Zealand had training sessions in Nottingham before the match in which Mateen Teli along with some of the talented bowlers from various clubs of Nottingham was called as net bowlers to have a go at England batsman.