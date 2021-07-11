Media Eleven Handwara wins Syed Memorial Cricket Tournament

Kupwara: In a thriller final match of the Syed Memorial Cricket Tournament on Sunday, Media Eleven Handwara defeated BCC Mawer by 3 wickets to lift the title. The match, which was played at Hangah sports ground, witnessed a huge rush of spectators.

Earlier, BCC Mawer won the toss and decided to bat first. In the allotted sixteen overs, they set a total of 131. While chasing, Media Eleven Handwara lost 7 wickets to achieve the target.

Arif Ahmad, for his blistering 75 runs, was adjudged Man of the Match while TassaduqHussain for his all-round performance throughout the tournament was declared Man of the Series. At the culmination ceremony, Greater Kashmir correspondent for Kupwara, Tarique Raheem was also felicitated for being the “voice of voiceless”.