Mega Sqay Martial Arts Championship begins in Srinagar

Srinagar: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Muhammad Aijaz Asad today inaugurated J&K level Sqay Martial Art competitions for Boys and Girls at Youth Hostel during an impressive function organized by District Youth Services and Sports Office, here.
Declaring the Championship open, the DC stressed upon the importance of sports in our lives. He said martial arts is a fundamental sports activity that involves unleashing of human potential.
He assured every possible support to the young sport players for showcasing their talent at different national and international level competitions.
The DC lauded the efforts of the organizers for such initiatives and hoped that the Youth Services & Sports Department will carry forward the legacy of channelizing the sports talent of youth across J&K.
He announced that the District Administration will provide funds for procurement of sports kits for the sports clubs and budding players.
On the occasion, the DC also released the Activity Calendar of DYSSO Srinagar for the year 2022-23.
Joint Director Youth Services and Sports, Bashir Ahmad presented a detailed report about the activities of the department. He stated that District Srinagar figured among the best 7 Districts in terms of sports during the previous academic session at the national level.
Pertinently, School girls selected from various districts across J&K are participating in the Mega Championship.