Mehmood Shah distributes certificates among swimmers at Nigeen Lake

Srinagar: Mehmood Shah, Director Handicrafts and Handloom Kashmir presented mementos and certificates to over 50 youth for successfully completing a three-month swimming course at Water Sports Centre Nigeen.
As per the statement, the camp was organised by Swim N Survival Society-K in collaboration with the Department of Tourism Kashmir at Nigeen Water Sports Center starting from the month of June for non-swimmers which received an overwhelming response from the locals, especially children.
Scores of the children of different age groups along with their parents attended the morning coaching camp regularly.
While appreciating the youth for their participation in the camp, the Director said swimming is the most important sports activity and can help during floods.
He said youth have realized the importance of swimming skills after the floods struck the Valley in 2014.
While sharing his experiences of the deluge, he said that those who knew proper swimming were at the forefront of rescue operations.
“In the absence of swimming pools, youth venture into rivers and lakes for swimming without any lifesaving equipment which has proven fatal for them.We feel very sad to hear of drowning incidents in many parts of the Valley,” Shah said.
Syed Shahid Afzal Zaide President, Yasir Makhdoomi Secretary Swim N Survival Society-K, Farooq Ahmad Coach, Zahoor Latoo International Kayaking Player, Shakeel Ahmad Shah, were also present at the function.
Riyaz Wani, Yasir Makhdoomi, Mudasir Chasti, Muneeb Shah, Zahid Iqbal, and Sheikh Rashid were technical experts who provided training to the students free of cost while other volunteers assisted them in the training.