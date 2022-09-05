Mehmood Shah distributes certificates among swimmers at Nigeen Lake

Srinagar: Mehmood Shah, Director Handicrafts and Handloom Kashmir presented mementos and certificates to over 50 youth for successfully completing a three-month swimming course at Water Sports Centre Nigeen.

As per the statement, the camp was organised by Swim N Survival Society-K in collaboration with the Department of Tourism Kashmir at Nigeen Water Sports Center starting from the month of June for non-swimmers which received an overwhelming response from the locals, especially children.

Scores of the children of different age groups along with their parents attended the morning coaching camp regularly.

While appreciating the youth for their participation in the camp, the Director said swimming is the most important sports activity and can help during floods.