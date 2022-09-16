Mehraj ud Din Wadoo appointed as coach of RKFC

“It is done deal with club first time ever having a different coach since its formation. David Robertson was part of the club since its beginning but lately, his methods were not working as the team was unable to achieve the results that it wanted,” said a Real Kashmir official.

“It is a major achievement for Real Kashmir FC to rope in Mehraj ud Din Wadoo as its coach. Not only, Wadoo is a local Kashmiri but he has got a big reputation in the Indian football arena. Wadoo apart from having played for India has also played for almost all the big clubs of India. He is also reckoned highly in coaching arena of Country,” the official said.

Mehraj ud Din Wadoo who works as a coach in J&K Sports Council was last season’s coach of Sudeva FC in the I-League. Despite not being that big club and having well-known faces in it, Wadoo was able to make team a tough unit that did pretty well in the league.