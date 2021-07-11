Messi pays his debt to Argentina with Copa America title

Buenos Aires: Argentina finally made Lionel Messi cry with joy. After losing four times in finals, early exits in major tournaments and even a decision to retire from the national team, the superstar celebrated a much-awaited title with Argentina at Saturday's 1-0 win against Brazil in the Maracana Stadium.

The title ended Argentina's 28-year drought of major trophies, with Messi as the best player with four goals and five assists. The captain also broke the team's record for international appearances with 151 matches.

"I needed to remove from myself the thorn of achieving something with the national team," Messi said after celebrating with his teammates.