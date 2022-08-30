Mohsin completes 16 kms swimming in Nigeen Lake

Srinagar: Talented swimmer Mohsin Fayaz Shah completed the Nigeen Lake 16.02 km open water swim challenge on Sunday. Shah finished the journey in 7 hours and 12 minutes.
The Srinagar resident began swimming in Nigeen Lake at 6:15 am, reaching a distance of more than 16.02 kilometres.
Speaking about the event, Mohsin stated his goal was to swim 4 kilometres, but the medical team prevented him from continuing after 16 kilometres because of severe weather changes that caused turbulence in the lake.
“I did 10 kilometres last year, but this year I wanted to go further, so I spent the previous three months training. In the coming future, I’ll steadily expand the distance till I’m finished sea swimming, “he said.