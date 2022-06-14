MoS Home inaugurates indoor sports stadium

Baramulla: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs and Youth Affairs and Sports, Nisith Pramanik today paid a visit to Mirgund Pattan where he inaugurated the Indoor Sports Stadium constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 3.83 crore.

He also participated in various activities meant for the overall welfare and socio-economic development of the district.

After inaugurating the stadium, various sports activities were held wherein the young and enthusiastic players showed their talent.

On the occasion, the Minister applauded the young and energetic players for showing their enthusiastic participation. He termed sports as a viable platform for channelising the potential of dynamic youth besides keeping them away from wrong pursuits like drug addiction, anti-social activities etc.