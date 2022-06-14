MoS Home inaugurates indoor sports stadium

Baramulla: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs and Youth Affairs and Sports, Nisith Pramanik today paid a visit to Mirgund Pattan where he inaugurated the Indoor Sports Stadium constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 3.83 crore.
He also participated in various activities meant for the overall welfare and socio-economic development of the district.
After inaugurating the stadium, various sports activities were held wherein the young and enthusiastic players showed their talent.
On the occasion, the Minister applauded the young and energetic players for showing their enthusiastic participation. He termed sports as a viable platform for channelising the potential of dynamic youth besides keeping them away from wrong pursuits like drug addiction, anti-social activities etc.
While emphasizing upon the youth to come forward, the Minister said that several novel measures are being taken as part of the youth engagement programme which aims to empower them and direct them towards productive pursuits.
He appreciated the efforts of the local administration in organising such sports events and assured every support on the part of the Union Government.
Later, the Minister visited Dak Bungalow Baramulla where he chaired a meeting of all district and sectoral officers to review the overall developmental scenario and to get a first-hand appraisal of various issues.
On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Syed Sehrish Asgar presented a brief profile of the district through a PowerPoint presentation. She highlighted the economic, social and cultural aspects of the district.