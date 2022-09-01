Mr Kashmir-XI beat MCC Kanipora

Srinagar: Mr Kashmir-XI won the quarterfinal match against MCC Kanipora on Wednesday at the Gani Memorial Stadium RajouriKadal, advancing to the semifinal of the ongoing Gani Memorial T20 Night event.

Mr Kashmir-XI scored 186 runs in their opening innings while losing eight wickets. Abid Nabi scored just 55 balls to score 107 runs. Furkhan and Muneer each grabbed two wickets for MCC.