Mr Kashmir-XI beat MCC Kanipora

Srinagar: Mr Kashmir-XI won the quarterfinal match against MCC Kanipora on Wednesday at the Gani Memorial Stadium RajouriKadal, advancing to the semifinal of the ongoing Gani Memorial T20 Night event.
Mr Kashmir-XI scored 186 runs in their opening innings while losing eight wickets. Abid Nabi scored just 55 balls to score 107 runs. Furkhan and Muneer each grabbed two wickets for MCC.
In response, MCC was all out for 110 runs. The team’s leading scorer was Sameer, who scored 38 runs, followed by Aahil’s 22 runs. Imtiyaz grabbed two wickets, Abid Nabi three.
Match was won by Mr Kashmir XI by 77 runs. Man of the Match, Super Sixes, and Game Changer honours went to Abid Nabi.