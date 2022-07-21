MTB Cycling Championship to be held on August 21

Srinagar: The second Kashmir Mountain Bike (MTB) Cycling Championship, which will be conducted from Jamia Masjid gate Nowhatta to Nigeen, in Srinagar’s old city.
The educational institution NITians Career Institute, which is headquartered in the old city, has chosen to hold the second iteration of the event in Srinagar’s old city.
The second Kashmir Mountain Bike Championship will take place on August 21 from Jamia Masjid gate to Nigeen Club via Hawal, Lal Bazaar, and Saderbal.
In the male divisions of the competition, 100 cyclists from different regions of Kashmir will compete in the under-16, senior, and over-55 age groups.
In addition to trophies, the champions of the Under-16 and senior categories will receive monetary awards. Each event participant will receive a T-shirt, refreshments, and certificates.
UR Jewelers, Shajee’s Shah Jewelers will sponsor the competition. The J&K Administration and J&K Tourism both will support the event.
“The main motive behind the event is the involvement of youth in general and of Shehr e Khaas in particular. The championship is divided into three categories,” said the organising secretary of the event Sheikh Mubashir.
For registration, players have been asked to contact on 9149511541 and 9419584600.