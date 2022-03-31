Mubashir Ali: New watersports star in making

Srinagar: Over the years Kashmir has produced various International level stars in watersports and now there is a new rising star Mubashir Ali set to join the list to carry forward that legacy.

Mubashir is hailed as the new rising star of Watersports and in the recently held National level championship, the Srinagar based athlete bagged a Gold medal for J&K.

Mubashir Ali bagged gold for J&K in the National Stead Paddling championship held at Bhopal Madhya Pradesh recently. He missed another medal in Canoe Sprint by finishing fourth.