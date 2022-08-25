My Youth My Pride activities continue across J&K

Srinagar: With the target to include around 14 lakh youth in the Phase-II of ‘My Youth My Pride’ programme after the successful completion of Phase-I which witnessed participation of around 9 lakh youth across J&K, the programme is a massive hit among the sporting circles of J&K.
In the Jammu division, hundreds of players participated in the events held for Gymnastics, Football, Hockey Judo, yoga, Boxing, and Cricket in the Kathua Stadium and Indoor Sports Complex Billawar in the Kathua district.
Spectators in large numbers kept visiting the venues throughout the day and visitors demanded the inclusion of more sports disciplines in the programme for the district.
In the Kashmir division, a number of competitions were held in North Kashmir’s Baramulla, Kupwara, and Bandipora districts under the program though the 28th Master’s Table Tennis Championship being held in Sheri-Kashmir Indoor Stadium has entered day 3.
More than 400 matches were played in the championship today. Finals in many categories of the championship were in progress when the report was being filed.
In Baramulla, the bouts in Thang-Ta were held in Khushal Stadium Sopore and the finals of Kho-Kho were held in Uri. Government Higher Secondary Uri clinched the title by beating Government Middle School Uri in a very close-fought contest.