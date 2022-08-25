My Youth My Pride activities continue across J&K

Srinagar: With the target to include around 14 lakh youth in the Phase-II of ‘My Youth My Pride’ programme after the successful completion of Phase-I which witnessed participation of around 9 lakh youth across J&K, the programme is a massive hit among the sporting circles of J&K.

In the Jammu division, hundreds of players participated in the events held for Gymnastics, Football, Hockey Judo, yoga, Boxing, and Cricket in the Kathua Stadium and Indoor Sports Complex Billawar in the Kathua district.

Spectators in large numbers kept visiting the venues throughout the day and visitors demanded the inclusion of more sports disciplines in the programme for the district.