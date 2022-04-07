'My Youth My Pride’ creates buzz in Kashmir

Srinagar: A number of competitions in many sports disciplines were held across Kashmir as part of the events being organized by the J&K Sports Council under special activities 2022.

In the morning a Panchayat level cycling competition was held from railway station Ompora, Budgam to Sports Stadium Budgam. Station House Officer flagged off the race and distributed prizes among the 50 participants.

Parvez Mir of Safavi Memorial School, Mir Gund secured first position while Aashiq stood 2nd and Shoaib Akhtar of Spring Buds School secured 3rd position.