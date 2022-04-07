'My Youth My Pride’ creates buzz in Kashmir

Srinagar: A number of competitions in many sports disciplines were held across Kashmir as part of the events being organized by the J&K Sports Council under special activities 2022.
In the morning a Panchayat level cycling competition was held from railway station Ompora, Budgam to Sports Stadium Budgam. Station House Officer flagged off the race and distributed prizes among the 50 participants.
Parvez Mir of Safavi Memorial School, Mir Gund secured first position while Aashiq stood 2nd and Shoaib Akhtar of Spring Buds School secured 3rd position.
Similarly, a panchayat level competition in the discipline of Pencak Silat was held at the indoor stadium Budgam in which more than 100 participants took part.
Divisional Sports Officer J&K Sports Council, Nuzhat Farooq presided over the function as chief guest along with Manager, Budgam Stadium Altaf Ahmad besides Manager Indoor Stadium Polo ground Srinagar was also present in the function.
In the ongoing Spring Shield T20 Cricket Tournament, being conducted at Nanil sports stadium, Anantnag, the first match of the day was played between FCC Aung and Seer Eleven.
Seer Eleven after winning the toss elected to bat and scored 168 for the loss of 10 wickets in the allotted 20 overs and bundled opponents for 122 runs only. Shakir Zahoor presented an all-round performance by scoring 60 runs and claiming 1 wicket.
In the Knockout Football Tournament under My Youth MyPride played at Sports Stadium Anantnag between SCFA Pampore and KIC Anantnag, the match ended 4-0 in favour of SCFA Pampore. Furqan of SCFA Pampore Pulwama was adjudged Player of the Match for his brilliant play.
In another match played at Gani Memorial Stadium Shahr e Khaas Srinagar SCFA played a goalless draw against FC Ganderbal.
Zahid of FC Ganderbal was adjudged Player of the Match for his brilliant play.
Players in groups visited the Srinagar office of J&K Sports Council and demanded the scope of such events to reach to their Panchayats as well. Many players even called the Secretary Sports council in her office chambers in Jammu and were making similar demands which were responded in the affirmative.