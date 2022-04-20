My Youth My Pride: Cricket, Football events enter final stage

The event, which was widely lauded for its extensive reach-out and taking competitive events to the doorsteps of the athletes, to tap the talent and groom them for the future, spread over almost all the districts of J&K.

Even as demand for the continuation of this program is being received across all districts, Secretary Sports Council, Nuzhat Gul said, “this is just a beginning and more events are in offing, with more games being added to the program in coming months”.

As of now, the special sports initiative under the banner of “My Youth My Pride” shall culminate with the Cricket and Football events being held in South Kashmir and the summer capital, she added.

Meanwhile, the first match of today’s fixture was played between Flakzon Tennis Ball Cricket Club Tensargom, Kulgam, and Damhal Hanjipora, Kulgam.