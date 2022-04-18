My Youth My Pride events evoke positive response across J&K

Srinagar: As events related to ‘My Youth My Pride’ concluded successfully almost in all districts of Jammu, the J&K Sports Council conceded to the demands of Ramban youth as they pitched for more events in the district and events in the discipline of Taekwondo were conducted in the district.
Javid Ahmad Shan Sarpanch of Gool graced the occasion to encourage the participants.
The chief guest encouraged the local youth to take up sports. He said that apart from being a good career option in wake of many sports schemes doled out by the government during the past few years, this is also a great stress buster and helps rejuvenate and refresh after attending tireless daily chores.
He also stressed the need for sports activities in remote areas like Gool which is bereft of any other means of entertainment. He said, “Sports can pave way for a better society and nation by rekindling the spirit of companionship and brotherhood.
Guest of honor Roshan Din, Sarpanch also appreciated the gesture and assured his support for the promotion of sports and games in the area. Muhammad Rafi, Principal GHHS Gool attended the function as a special guest.
Satwinder Sathi who briefed the audience about the “My Youth My Pride” sports initiative of J&K sports Council.
The matches were officiated by Satwinder Sathi, who also declared the results in the end. A large number of sports lovers flocked to the venue to root for the players of their respective panchayats.
Meanwhile, in the Kashmir division events in the disciplines of Badminton, Thang-Ta, Pencak Silat, Taekwondo, Cricket, and Football were conducted in Nilandrusu Bijbehara, Nanil, and Srinagar.
The indoor hall of Nilandrusu witnessed a mammoth gathering of sports lovers, students, and local youth who enjoyed the Badminton, Thang-Ta, Pencak Silat and Taekwondo the events to the hilt. More than 400 participants took an active part in the event which included both Boys and Girls.
Shah Umar, SDPO Bijbehara presided over the function as chief guest. He was flanked by other officials from the J&K Police department besides, in charge of indoor hall Nilandrusu, coaches, instructors, and other officials from J&K Sports Council and other government departments.
While addressing the participants and others present on the occasion, the chief guest said, “sports teaches ethics and values and these two play a pivotal role in one’s life to safeguard one from ill effects of drug abuse and other social evils besides ensuring not to deviate from the standard of living a virtuous life and maintain the integrity of character”.
Meanwhile, the first game of the final round between Baramulla FA and J&K Bank Academy ended in a draw at TRC Synthetic Turf Football Stadium, Srinagar.
The match between two of the four teams that qualified for the final round in a race for the coveted trophy went down to the wire with both teams making one successful attempt at the opponents’ goal and ending the match at a 1-1 draw.
JK Bank Academy drew the first blood and maintained the lead till the end of the first half. The second half turned out to be even more fierce with both teams not ready to give up.
It was in the 59th minute of the second half that Shahid Nazir of Baramulla stuck the net, a shot that eventually ended the torrid evening of his team. Both the teams earned 1 point from the match. Shahid Nazir was adjudged “Player of the Match” for helping his splendid performance against the star-studded J&K Bank Academy.
The second match of the final round between SCFA Srinagar and SCFA Bandipora was still in progress when reports last came in.
Spring Shield T-20 Cricket Tournament being played in Nanil is in the final stages. The match between Super Star Mattan and Matipora Sports played yesterday evening was won by the team from Mattan. Super Star Mattan set a target of 167 runs, which their opponents failed to chase and lost the match by 31 Runs. Fayaz Shah for his brilliant all-round performances of 40 runs and 2 wickets was awarded man of the match.