My Youth My Pride events evoke positive response across J&K

Srinagar: As events related to ‘My Youth My Pride’ concluded successfully almost in all districts of Jammu, the J&K Sports Council conceded to the demands of Ramban youth as they pitched for more events in the district and events in the discipline of Taekwondo were conducted in the district.

Javid Ahmad Shan Sarpanch of Gool graced the occasion to encourage the participants.

The chief guest encouraged the local youth to take up sports. He said that apart from being a good career option in wake of many sports schemes doled out by the government during the past few years, this is also a great stress buster and helps rejuvenate and refresh after attending tireless daily chores.